Chennai Port-Maduravoyal double-decker flyover to be completed by November 2027

Expected to reduce congestion

Of the total 21-km corridor, around 15 km runs along the Cooum riverbank as a double-decker structure. Once completed, heavy vehicles travelling to Chennai Port will use the dedicated upper deck, reducing the movement of container trucks on city roads. The lower deck will provide a signal-free route for motorists travelling between central Chennai, Koyambedu and Maduravoyal, cutting travel time considerably.

Officials estimate that the flyover will initially handle around 20,000 local vehicles and 5,500 heavy vehicles every day. Traffic projections indicate that daily local vehicle usage could increase to more than 52,000 by 2047. The corridor has also been planned keeping in view Chennai Port's projected cargo handling capacity of 200 million tonnes annually by 2047, making it a key transport link for both freight movement and urban traffic in the coming decades.