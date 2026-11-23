The terminal will offer an 18-metre draft in Phase I and 21 metres in Phase II to handle ultra-large container vessels. The project will be awarded by the end of 2027, with Phase I operational by 2033. Taiwanese carriers have been invited to join as strategic partners, contributing investment, technical input, capacity commitments, anchor-customer roles, and mainline deployment.

The initiative builds on growing Far East connectivity, with Eastern-route vessel calls up 15.4% and container volumes rising 9.7% in the first half of FY 2026–27. Chennai Port aims to deepen India-Far East and Southeast Asia links while adding East-West services to Europe, the US, and Africa.

Both sides agreed to nominate representatives for the facilitation office, form an Outer Harbour working group, draft proposals for additional routes and calls, and hold time-bound reviews led by senior officers.