Chennai Port Authority signs MoU for Rs 8.22 cr for various CSR initiatives

CHENNAI: The Chennai Port Authority (ChPA) has earmarked Rs 8.22 crore for CSR initiatives in 2026-27 across healthcare, education, road safety, skill development, sports and community welfare. Of this, Rs 5.59 crore is for 15 CSR projects, Rs. 2.46 crore for the National Maritime Complex, and Rs. 16.45 lakh for monitoring.
Major allocations include Rs 1 crore each to Greater Chennai Corporation (CSR support) and Pune Vaidyakiya Seva Va Sanshodhan Pratishthan (construction, medical infrastructure, equipment); Rs 82.5 lakh to Madras Medical College for its Regional Centre for Medical Education Technology; Rs 60 lakh to Sri Ramakrishna Math to renovate its century-old dispensary, and Rs 41 lakh to Greater Chennai Traffic Police for two pedestrian crossing signals and three VMS boards.
Other projects include Rs 27.74 lakh for a special school for autistic children (Swabodhini School and Vocational Centre), Rs 25 lakh each for a mobile rehabilitation unit for Amar Seva Sangam in Tenkasi, student facilities at the Royal Madras Yacht Club, and wheelchair table tennis at the Raman TT High Performance Centre, Rs 20 lakh to the Centre of Excellence for Maritime and Shipbuilding for youth training, and Rs 9 lakh to TVS Training - Services to train fishing-community youth as forklift operators and two wheeler technicians, among others.
Further, it gave Rs 20 lakh to PENN Trust for school safety programmes, Rs 10 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department for fishermen's ice boxes, Rs 10.28 lakh to Doordarshan Tamil for the documentary series Kadal Vaasal, and Rs 3.78 lakh to the Lady Willingdon Institute for smart boards.
MoUs with beneficiary organisations were signed on Monday. Speaking at the event, ChPA Chairperson Sachin S Kurve said the projects reflected the Port Authority's commitment to lasting social impact, while Deputy Chairperson S Viswanathan said CSR initiatives should create opportunities and empower communities.