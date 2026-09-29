Chennai: Poorly maintained children’s park in Villivakkam a tippler’s den

CHENNAI: The GCC children’s park on 5th Street in Rajamangalam, Villivakkam, is poorly maintained, with garbage and overgrown plants found inside the park. Residents said that the poor maintenance could lead to an increase in mosquitoes and insects.
The park has children’s play equipment, including a slide, swing, 4-seater merry-go-round, duck rider and climbing ladder. However, empty liquor bottles and garbage are also found inside the premises.
Parents are concerned about allowing their children to use the play equipment due to the poor maintenance and safety concerns. Residents also alleged that some people consume alcohol inside the park at night and leave empty liquor bottles behind. They said the park, which was created for children, is being used for undesirable activities after dark.
Ramya, a resident, whose house is located close to the park, said, “Some people consume alcohol in the area at night, and also inside the park. It’s painful to see a park meant for children being used for drinking. After 7 pm, when fewer children are around, some people engage in such activities. There is not enough monitoring in the evening and at night. CCTV cameras should be installed to improve security.”
Another resident, Palaniappan, pointed to the overgrown greenery due to poor maintenance. “Some visitors throw food packets and snack covers inside the park, which has increased the garbage. More dustbins should be installed and the garbage should be removed daily. The overgrown plants should also be trimmed and the park cleaned.”
Listening to these complaints, a senior Corporation official told DT Next: “Steps will be taken to remove overgrown plants and accumulated garbage from the park. Necessary measures will be taken to keep the park clean and ensure that it’s safe for children to use.”