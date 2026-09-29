Chennai: Poorly maintained children’s park in Villivakkam a tippler’s den

The park has children’s play equipment, including a slide, swing, 4-seater merry-go-round, duck rider and climbing ladder. However, empty liquor bottles and garbage are also found inside the premises.

Parents are concerned about allowing their children to use the play equipment due to the poor maintenance and safety concerns. Residents also alleged that some people consume alcohol inside the park at night and leave empty liquor bottles behind. They said the park, which was created for children, is being used for undesirable activities after dark.

Ramya, a resident, whose house is located close to the park, said, “Some people consume alcohol in the area at night, and also inside the park. It’s painful to see a park meant for children being used for drinking. After 7 pm, when fewer children are around, some people engage in such activities. There is not enough monitoring in the evening and at night. CCTV cameras should be installed to improve security.”