Chennai: Policewoman claims harassment by public; video goes viral

CHENNAI: Tension has erupted in Chromepet following the emergence of a viral video showing two men harassing a woman police constable who was on traffic safety duty on GST Road.
The incident reportedly took place on the evening of Saturday, when the armed woman officer was managing traffic in the Chromepet area. According to sources, two men not only spoke to her in a disrespectful manner but also obstructed her from performing her duties.
As bystanders began recording the scene, one of the men lay down on the road, crossed his legs, and allegedly threatened the officer, asking, "Do you know who I am?"
Visibly distressed, the woman officer appealed to the public, saying, "These men are behaving this way with me while I am alone. Won’t anyone intervene?"
Male police personnel who arrived at the spot managed to pacify the two individuals and sent them away. The incident caused a brief traffic disruption near the M.I.T. flyover in Chromepet. No formal complaint was filed at the time.
However, after the video surfaced widely on social media, Chromepet police launched a probe and confirmed the authenticity of the incident after speaking to the woman officer and other personnel on duty that day. As of now, no case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.