Chennai: Policewoman claims harassment by public; video goes viral

The incident reportedly took place on the evening of Saturday, when the armed woman officer was managing traffic in the Chromepet area. According to sources, two men not only spoke to her in a disrespectful manner but also obstructed her from performing her duties.

As bystanders began recording the scene, one of the men lay down on the road, crossed his legs, and allegedly threatened the officer, asking, "Do you know who I am?"

Visibly distressed, the woman officer appealed to the public, saying, "These men are behaving this way with me while I am alone. Won’t anyone intervene?"