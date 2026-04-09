Chennai: Policeman burns DMK flag near Secretariat, alleges negligence in daughter’s treatment

CHENNAI: A city police constable staged a protest near the Secretariat on Thursday by burning a DMK party flag, alleging medical negligence during his daughter’s treatment and lack of adequate compensation from the State government.
The constable, Kothandapani, said his daughter was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome at the age of three and was treated at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children, Egmore, in 2021.
He alleged that improper medication during the DMK regime led to a severe infection in her right foot, became infected and was eventually amputated, according to media reports.
Claiming that no proper relief or compensation had been provided by the government so far, Kothandapani demanded legal action against the dean, director, and medical staff of the hospital. He also stated that he was not concerned about any departmental action against him for staging the protest, asserting that his fight was for justice for his daughter.