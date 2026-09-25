Chennai Police warn against sharing pics, videos of survivors in connection with “Gem” Veeramani Pocso case

With video clips and images shared in television media and on social media on Thursday, the city police said that the images were not ‘leaked’ from their side.

“It has been observed that certain photographs/clips of a minor girl have been shared in media as well as on social media handles. Sharing of any such pictures of a minor is a criminal offence. Publication of any such picture is an offence under Section 23 (2) of the Pocso Act and warrants legal action. Hence it is requested not to share any such information in public. Anyone having evidence related to this case may produce it with Greater Chennai Police,” an official statement from GCP stated.