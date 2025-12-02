Chennai police take up rescue, relief operations in several areas

CHENNAI: In response to the severe weather conditions brought on by Cyclone Ditwah over the Bay of Bengal, the Greater Chennai Police, in close coordination with various government departments, has carried out rescue, relief, and clearance operations across the city over the last 24 hours.

Following an alert predicting heavy rains and strong winds along the Tamil Nadu coast, Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun activated the Disaster Response mechanism. Upon his orders, a central control room has been established at the Commissioner's office, as well as 12 district-level control rooms. Additionally, 49 special assistance booths have been set up in low-lying and vulnerable areas to aid the public.

Approximately 18,000 police personnel from traffic, law and order, and special units have been deployed on an accelerated basis. They are working under the supervision of senior officials, integrated with all government agencies to provide necessary assistance to citizens.

Key tasks executed

A total of 48 trees that had fallen onto roads across various locations in the city were removed promptly by police in coordination with the Corporation and other departments.

Ten individuals stranded in a low-lying area of Dharmapuram were successfully rescued Monday night. A special team moved them to safety at the Dharmapuram Government Middle School, where food and drinking water were arranged in coordination with government authorities.

Stagnant water, causing traffic disruption, was pumped out from nine subways with joint efforts, restoring movement for the public.

A leaning electric lamp post on Rajaji Salai, opposite the District Collector's office, was identified by patrol personnel, who immediately alerted the electricity board. The pole was safely removed, preventing a potential accident and restoring traffic flow.

In a separate incident in Chetpet, a damaged compound wall of a house collapsed onto a car. The debris was cleared without any casualties.