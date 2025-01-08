Chennai police suspend woman Anna Nagar inspector arrested in Pocso case

CHENNAI: A day after Anna Nagar AWPS Inspector Raji was arrested by the special investigation team (SIT) in a Pocso case, the Chennai Police Commissioner placed her under suspension.

The SIT, formed on a Supreme Court directive to probe the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl under the Anna Nagar police jurisdiction, arrested the then Anna Nagar AWPS (All Women police station) Inspector who was the original investigating officer in the case, and a functionary of the AIADMK, Sudhakar (43), in connection with the case on Tuesday evening.

Inspector Raji is under scanner for several charges including procedural lapses and assaulting the parents of the minor girl. The Madras High Court took suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports on the city police’s inaction on the complaint by the minor girl’s family in August last year and alleged attack by police on the family members and directed the case be handed over to the CBI.

The state appealed against the high court’s direction at the apex court, which ordered the formation of an SIT in November last year, while observing it will be closely monitoring the developments.