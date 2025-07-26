Chennai Police SSI attacked by friends after an argument succumbs to injuries

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old special sub inspector (SSI) with Chennai Police who was assaulted by his friends after an argument a week ago outside a commercial complex in Egmore succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The deceased SSI, Rajarajaman was attached to the Armed Reserve (AR). On July 18 (Friday), his day off, Rajaraman went to a commercial complex on Pantheon Road with his friends. After spending some time inside the complex, Rajaraman was talking outside the building with his friends when the incident happened.

Two of his friends, Rocky and Ayyappan, who were in an inebriated condition, assaulted the policeman and pushed him down. In the impact, Rajaraman suffered head injuries and fell unconscious. Seeing Rajaraman's state, Rocky and Ayyappan fled the scene while the public rushed to the aid of Rajaraman and moved him to a private hospital.

Rajaraman was then shifted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) where he died without responding to treatment.