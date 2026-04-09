Chennai police probing hoax bomb threats

CHENNAI: The Chennai police are probing hoax bomb threat emails sent to Queen Mary's College, actor S Ve Sekhar's residence and to a private club.
According to police, an email threat was sent to the college authorities and also to Sekhar's residence in Mandaveli and to a club, after which the police conducted searches.
After a sweeping of the premises by the bomb disposal squads and police personnel, the threats were declared a hoax.
The police have registered cases and are investigating further to trace the source of the bomb threat emails.