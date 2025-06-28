Chennai police nab two with 2 kg of pseudoephedrine

CHENNAI: As part of their ongoing crackdown against synthetic drug peddling, the Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police, in coordination with the Triplicane police, arrested two persons on Friday for possession of two kg of pseudoephedrine worth several lakhs.

The arrested persons were identified as Peer Mohammed (46) of Triplicane, and Syed Jalaluddin (49) of Chepauk. Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team comprising ANIU officers and a police team led by the Triplicane inspector conducted surveillance near the Lal Begam Street junction and noted the accused who were loitering suspiciously.

On questioning them, police found that they were in possession of pseudoephedrine. Officials said they were now searching for their associates. The two accused were produced before a magistrate on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the law enforcement officials, pseudoephedrine is a precursor chemical that is used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, a dangerous and highly addictive synthetic drug.

Even though it has some legal uses, it is classified as a controlled substance in India, with strict regulation on its production, possession, trade, export and use. Illegal possession and trade of the substance are punishable up to 10 years of imprisonment under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.