Chennai police nab two more part of meth peddling ring

CHENNAI: City police arrested two more persons in connection with the methamphetamine seizure in Vepery last month.

On April 20, the anti-narcotic intelligence unit (ANIU) of the city police received a tip off and were waiting outside a lodge on Perambur Barracks Road and apprehended the four of them who were loitering suspiciously.

On inquiry, they gave evasive replies after which police searched their bags and found them to be in possession of the drug and arrested S Balaji (34) of Perambur, Mohammed Suhail Hussain (23) of Chetpet, Mohammed Ahamadullah (25) of Thiru Vi ka Nagar, and Mohammed Yusuf (35) of Jamalia, Perambur.

Based on the information they gave, the police zeroed in on other suspects who had absconded. On Saturday, M Shyam Kumar (25) of Kilpauk and A Immanuel (21) of Choolai were arrested and 1.2 grams of methamphetamine was recovered from them. Probe revealed that they had sourced the drug from Bengaluru.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.