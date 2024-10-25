Chennai police nab former DGP's son, two Nigerians with cocaine

CHENNAI: City Police on Thursday arrested three persons including a Nigerian national and a Chennai resident, son of a retired DGP rank official for alleged possession of Cocaine.

A special team of St Thomas Mount police secured the accused, Arun Ravindranath (40), S Magellan and John Ezi (39) of Nigeria near Nandambakkam and seized 3.8 grams of Cocaine and Rs 1.02 lakh cash from them.

Police sources confirmed that Arun is the son of former DGP, A Ravindranath. According to various reports, in 2001, Ravindranath became the first DGP to be suspended from the office of police chief.

The three accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Only a day ago, on Wednesday, City Police busted a meth lab in the city, seemingly inspired by the popular web series Breaking Bad and arrested seven persons including students. Four engineering students, aided by another pursuing masters degree in chemistry, set up a makeshift laboratory in Kodungaiyur to ‘cook’ methamphetamine, a highly addictive synthetic narcotic stimulant popular among the youth under various names like crystal meth, ice, glass, speed.