Chennai police nab duo with 800 grams of meth, hunt on for drug-trafficking ring members

CHENNAI: The Chennai police arrested two men with 800 grams of methamphetamine and are now trying to trace and arrest other suspects linked to the drug network.
After receiving a tip-off about movement of narcotic substances in their jurisdiction, the Muthialpet police increased vigil in Mannady area.
After tracking suspects, officials secured a man, J Abdul Jabbar (42), near the junction of Mannady Street and Thambu Chetty Street on Wednesday morning. Police said he was found in possession of 100 grams of methamphetamine.
Based on information he provided, the police later arrested N Abdul Naser (63) of Mannady. The officials seized 700 grams of methamphetamine, a mobile phone, a two-wheeler, and empty plastic covers allegedly used for packaging the contraband.
Investigators said Abdul Naser and his associates had allegedly procured methamphetamine in bulk and supplied it to Abdul Jabbar for distribution and sale. Both accused were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.