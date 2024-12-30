Chennai police impose firecracker ban during New Year celebrations

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure the safety and security of the public during the upcoming New Year celebrations, the Chennai City Police has announced a comprehensive ban on firecrackers, along with extensive security measures across the city. The measures aim to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure citizens can enjoy a peaceful 2025 New Year celebration.

Under the direction of Chennai Police Commissioner Arun, a total of 19,000 police personnel will be deployed throughout the city. This includes officers of all ranks, such as Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors, and Constables. In addition to the regular police, around 1,500 local police officers will assist with the security arrangements, particularly in high-traffic area, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to a report, from 9 PM on December 31, 2024, until the early hours of January 1, 2025, vehicle inspections will be conducted at 425 locations across key areas, including Mylapore, Kilpauk, Thiruvallikkeni, Anna Nagar, and Koyambedu. Mobile surveillance teams will also patrol busy roads and public spaces, using vehicles equipped with public announcement systems and flashing lights to monitor crowds and traffic.

The Chennai Police has announced a ban on the bursting of firecrackers in all public spaces and residential areas. Any events held in apartment complexes or residential communities must be approved by the police and relevant authorities in advance. Strict action will be taken against violators of this ban.

With a focus on public safety at beaches, the police will prohibit access to the sea from the evening of December 31, 2024, through January 1, 2025, at popular locations such as Marina, Santhome, and Elliot's beaches. Police personnel, along with horseback units and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), will patrol the shoreline. Temporary police assistance booths will also be set up along the beaches to provide support and ensure safety, the report added.

To prevent drowning incidents, the Chennai Police will collaborate with the Coastal Security Group and Anti-Drowning Units. Warning flags will be placed at key locations, and surveillance drones will monitor crowded areas. Additionally, surveillance towers will be erected in high-risk zones to deter criminal activities.

The report said that, ambulances with medical teams will be stationed at key public spots and areas with high footfall to provide immediate medical assistance if needed. Due to ongoing metro construction, alternate routes will be provided, and citizens are advised to follow these changes.

The Chennai Police have called on citizens and vehicle drivers to cooperate with the authorities and follow all instructions to ensure a safe and happy celebration. "We request the public to adhere to the guidelines and help make the 2025 New Year celebration a safe and joyous event for everyone," the police said in their statement.

With these comprehensive measures in place, the Chennai Police are committed to ensuring a peaceful New Year celebration across the city, free from any disturbances or incidents.