Chennai Police hunt for SI in extortion case

CHENNAI: The city police are looking for one more cop attached to the Saidapet police in connection to the extortion case under which three income tax officials and a city police SSI were held.

The wanted policeman is sub-inspector Sunny Lloyd.

On December 17, the city police arrested three income tax officials and a special sub-inspector (SSI) for robbing Rs 15 lakh from a trader in Triplicane at knifepoint.

The arrested officials were IT inspector Damodharan, IT officer Pradeep, superintendent Prabhu, and SSI Rajasingh of the law and order wing.

After their custodial interrogation, police are now looking for Sunny Lloyd.

He is absconding and was functioning as an important link to the gang.

Lloyd seems to have had information on people carrying huge cash and executed similar 'operations' by tipping off details of hawala carriers, sources noted.

Police are verifying claims that Lloyd runs a gym and owns property in ECR's posh locality.

It is also believed that Damodaran and Raja Singh were involved in four extortions over the last three months.