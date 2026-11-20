CHENNAI: The city police are searching for the brother of the Anna University student sexual assault case convict for allegedly escaping with Rs 10 lakh belonging to a jewellery trader in Kotturpuram on Thursday. The police have arrested one of the thieves and recovered the entire amount.
A Yasin (39) of Dr Vijayaraghavalu Road in Old Washermenpet runs a small jewellery shop on Triplicane High Road in Zam Bazaar. His friend, C Noorudeen (37) of Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi, contacted him over the phone and offered a deal involving pledged gold jewellery.
Noorudeen told Yasin that his friend's gold jewellery had been pledged for Rs 10 lakh and that he needed the amount to redeem it. He promised to return Rs 10.50 lakh after selling the jewellery.
Trusting him, Yasin took Rs 10 lakh and reached a jewellery shop near Ellaiamman temple in Kotturpuram as agreed. Noorudeen was waiting there along with T Suresh (34) of Mandapam Road in Kotturpuram, who is the brother of Anna University case convict Gnanasekaran, and K Prashanth (30) of Thulukanathamman Koil Street in Kottivakkam.
Yasin handed over the money to Prashanth, who passed it on to Suresh. After receiving the cash, the three men fled on a motorcycle. Yasin subsequently lodged a complaint with the Kotturpuram police, who registered a case and began an investigation.
During the investigation, police found that Suresh was the brother of Gnanasekaran, who is serving life sentence.
Further investigation revealed that Suresh had pledged 17 sovereigns at a jewellery shop run by Om Prakash in Tiruvanmiyur for Rs 13 lakh. When Prakash recently checked the jewellery, he discovered that it was fake and lodged a complaint with the Tiruvanmiyur police.
The police suspect that Suresh robbed Yasin of Rs 10 lakh to repay Om Prakash and evade police action in the fake gold jewellery case.
The Kotturpuram police recovered the Rs 10 lakh from Prakash and arrested Prashanth, and are hunting for Suresh and the other accused.