A Yasin (39) of Dr Vijayaraghavalu Road in Old Washermenpet runs a small jewellery shop on Triplicane High Road in Zam Bazaar. His friend, C Noorudeen (37) of Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi, contacted him over the phone and offered a deal involving pledged gold jewellery.

Noorudeen told Yasin that his friend's gold jewellery had been pledged for Rs 10 lakh and that he needed the amount to redeem it. He promised to return Rs 10.50 lakh after selling the jewellery.

Trusting him, Yasin took Rs 10 lakh and reached a jewellery shop near Ellaiamman temple in Kotturpuram as agreed. Noorudeen was waiting there along with T Suresh (34) of Mandapam Road in Kotturpuram, who is the brother of Anna University case convict Gnanasekaran, and K Prashanth (30) of Thulukanathamman Koil Street in Kottivakkam.