Chennai Police gets protection order for 2 harassment victims under TNPHW Act

CHENNAI: A week after facilitating the issuance of a protection order under the amendment to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) Act, for the first time, for a woman from her harasser, the city police have availed two more protection orders for harassment victims.

According to section 7-C included in the TNPHW Act in January, the executive magistrate can pass a protection order prohibiting the accused from attempting to communicate with the aggrieved person in any form, whatsoever, including personal, oral, written, electronic, telephonic contact and/or through third parties. "A breach of the Protection Order by the accused shall be an offence under this Act and shall be punishable with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three years and with a fine which may extend to one lakh rupees."

In one of the recent cases in Anna Nagar AWPS (All Women Police Station) limits, the GCP has got a protection order for a 17-year-old minor who was harassed by a 53-year-old man. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on July 8.

In another case in Tirumangalam AWPS limits, a 31-year-old man, Ajithkumar, was arrested on July 1 for harassing a 24-year-old woman and pestering her to get into a relationship with him.

The city police approached the Revenue Divisional Officer (Central Chennai) and obtained the protection order against Ajith Kumar and the 53-year-old man.