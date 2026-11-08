Chennai police form special teams to crack down on bike racing during Deepavali

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police warned of strict action against those indulging in bike racing and performing stunts on roads during Deepavali. Special teams were formed to prevent racing on major roads and take action against violators, said officials.
The police said the teams would monitor key roads to prevent youngsters from organising races or performing dangerous stunts that could endanger other road users.
As many as 18,000 personnel will be on duty during Deepavali and Greater Chennai Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the public, who are expected to congregate in large numbers in commercial hubs like T Nagar and Purasaiwalkam for shopping until Deepavali day.
Commissioner A Amalraj has directed the personnel to focus on crowd control, crime prevention, and traffic regulation among other duties with strengths drawn from all wings of the city police, Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Police, and Home Guards.
Meanwhile, the police have also coordinated with the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services Department to ensure safety near shops selling firecrackers.
The Greater Chennai Police also advised the public to follow the Supreme Court's directions and the Tamil Nadu government's guidelines on bursting firecrackers. Residents are permitted to burst crackers between 6 am and 7 am and between 7 pm and 8 pm on Deepavali day.