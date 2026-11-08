Chennai police form special teams to crack down on bike racing during Deepavali

The police said the teams would monitor key roads to prevent youngsters from organising races or performing dangerous stunts that could endanger other road users.

As many as 18,000 personnel will be on duty during Deepavali and Greater Chennai Police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure the safety and security of the public, who are expected to congregate in large numbers in commercial hubs like T Nagar and Purasaiwalkam for shopping until Deepavali day.