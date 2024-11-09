Chennai: Police constable in Armed Reserve missing for 1 week

CHENNAI: A police constable in the Armed Reserve, who was posted in the St Thomas Mount, has gone missing for the past week.

Anandan (25) of Theni was posted in the St Thomas Mount Armed Reserve force for the past one year. Anandan lived with his wife and two-year-old baby in a rented house at St Thomas Mount.

After Deepavali, Anandan went to his hometown with the family on October 30 and the next day he came back to the city to join duty. However, from November 1st, his mobile phone has been out of reach.

On Friday, his wife Sathya Priya reached Chennai. When she checked the house, she found his phone, wallet and uniform in the house. When she inquired in the workplace, they said that Anandan was present at work on November 1 and after that, he had not reported for duty.

Soon, she filed a missing complaint at the St Thomas Mount police station. A case has been registered, and search is on for the missing constable.