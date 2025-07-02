Chennai police Commissioner lauds ANIU team for major drug bust

CHENNAI: Chennai city police Commissioner A Arun on Tuesday congratulated and issued certificates of appreciation to the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) team, which made a major bust last month and arrested a six-member gang, including a woman from Manipur, for possession of 700 grams of methamphetamine.

The police had also seized a gun and 15 bullets from the accused.

The ANIU team had received a tip-off about the movement of methamphetamine in RK Nagar police limits. On June 4, personnel part of the team, along with the RK Nagar police personnel, apprehended six people near the IOC railway yard.

When they frisked the suspects, the police found 700 grams of methamphetamine worth Rs 35 lakh.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohamad Ali (25), Mohamad Asar (26), Riaz Khan (26), Parvez Hussen (26), Abbas Ali (30), and also Meena alias Amina (40) of Manipur. Subsequently, the police arrested their accomplice, Ilayaraja.

Commissioner Arun on Tuesday issued certificates of appreciation to the ANIU team comprising Assistant Commissioner Manoj Kumar, inspectors M Johny Chellappa and N Rajasingh, sub-inspectors K Pon Pandian and T Jayakumar, and other police personnel.