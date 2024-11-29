Chennai Police Commissioner applauds smart traffic cop

CHENNAI: Traffic police constable M Senthil Kumar from Egmore traffic enforcement wing was rewarded on Thursday for his smart work in manning traffic by Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun.

Senthil Kumar is part of a team of smart traffic cops deployed to streamline traffic across the city. They have been trained specifically on handling double traffic baton lights and manually operating the signals, looking at the volume of vehicles to ease traffic congestion.

They are deployed at places including Anna Salai, Anna flyover, Gandhi statue, GenguReddy subway, Egmore, Ega junction and Kilpauk. Senthil Kumar was chosen after a few members of the public recognised his smart work and appreciated him via social media.