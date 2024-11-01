Chennai police book 347 cases against violations on Deepavali

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police (GCP) said that they have registered 347 cases on Deepavali for violations including unlicensed cracker sales, bursting high decibel crackers and violating the prescribed time limits. About 80 odd cases were registered on Friday too for time limit violations, police said.

In 2023, Chennai Police registered 581 cases against violators and in 2022, 271 cases were booked.

City police had issued an advisory ahead of Deepavali, reminding the public that crackers should only be burst during the permitted time slots. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, crackers must be burst only between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm.

Meanwhile, Avadi City police registered 48 cases against 65 people for bursting crackers beyond the time limits prescribed.