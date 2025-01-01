Chennai police bids farewell to 13 Police personnel on last day of 2024

CHENNAI: As many as 13 personnel of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) in the ranks of Sub Inspectors and Special Sub Inspectors retired from service on the last day of 2024.

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) bid farewell to the retiring officials - six SI and seven SSI - in a ceremony held at the Chennai Police Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner (headquarters), Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar praised the retiring officials for their dedication and service to the Tamil Nadu Police Department and the Chennai Police and presented them with certificates of appreciation and also honoured them.

The Additional Commissioner also thanked the families of the retiring officers for their support and cooperation during their service. He advised the retiring officials to take care of their health and families in their post-retirement life.