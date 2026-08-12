Chennai police bans flying of drones for four days

Red zones identified

The restriction is already in force across Chennai under Section 14(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and will remain in effect until August 17. However, in view of Independence Day security, special restrictions will be enforced on August 14 and 15 around the Secretariat and adjoining areas.

The routes used by Chief Minister Vijay while travelling between his residence and the Secretariat have also been designated as red zones. Drone operations in these areas will be prohibited, except for those authorised for government arrangements.