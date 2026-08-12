Chennai police bans flying of drones for four days

CHENNAI: Drone flights and the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles have been banned across Chennai for four days from August 14 to 17 as part of heightened security arrangements for Independence Day and the visit of Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan.
According to a Maalaimalar report, The city police said the ban covers drones, remotely operated microlight aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders and hot-air balloons.
The restriction is already in force across Chennai under Section 14(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and will remain in effect until August 17. However, in view of Independence Day security, special restrictions will be enforced on August 14 and 15 around the Secretariat and adjoining areas.
The routes used by Chief Minister Vijay while travelling between his residence and the Secretariat have also been designated as red zones. Drone operations in these areas will be prohibited, except for those authorised for government arrangements.
On August 16 and 17, additional restrictions will be in place along the routes to be used by Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan during his visit to Chennai. Meenambakkam, Guindy, T Nagar and Arumbakkam, along with the Vice-President's travel routes, have been designated as red zones.
Police Commissioner Amalraj has ordered enhanced surveillance across the city to prevent any untoward incidents during the four-day period. Vehicle checks will also be intensified as part of the security arrangements.
The police have urged the public not to operate drones or other unmanned aerial devices in the designated areas during the restriction period.