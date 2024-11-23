Chennai police attend to 50% cop grievances in 4 months; disposes of 978 petitions

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) has attended to about 50 per cent of grievances received from police personnel in the last four months.

The city police headquarters received a little short of 2,000 petitions from personnel serving with Greater Chennai Police, of which 978 petitions have been disposed of.

According to an official release, as of Friday, Commissioner A Arun received 1,976 petitions from police personnel attached to various units. On separate days, the Commissioner heard the petitions of personnel from GCP’s four zones (north, east, west, south), Traffic, Armed reserve, Motor vehicles unit, Central Crime Branch (CCB) and other special units.

The petitions were on issues such as transfer, commutation of punishment and medical assistance from the Tamil Nadu Police Benevolent Fund. While petitions related to transfers were processed according to the waiting list, other petitions regarding the dropping of punishment rolls for minor dereliction will be considered, and action will be dropped, police sources said.

While 978 petitions were disposed of, 998 petitions are under consideration, according to GCP. Officials said that the petitions relating to major punishment awarded will be considered per the existing provisions of rules and will be disposed of as soon as possible.

The Commissioner also received 391 petitions from the public during his weekly grievance redressal meetings since July, of which action has been taken on 282 petitions.