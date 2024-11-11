Begin typing your search...

    Chennai police arrest two for illicit liquor sales in Mylapore

    Police seized 450 liquor bottles (180ml each) and a two-wheeler vehicle from the accused.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Nov 2024 8:17 PM IST
    Arrested individuals Revathi and Ayyanar

    CHENNAI: In a crackdown on illicit liquor sales, Chennai Police arrested two individuals, Revathi and Ayyanar, in Mylapore's Ambethkar Bridge area on Monday.

    Revathi has six prior cases against her for liquor sales, while Ayyanar has six cases and is listed as a history-sheeter at Marina Police Station.

    The arrests were made following a tip-off and surveillance by the special police team.

    The accused will be produced in court for further investigation.

