Chennai police arrest two for illicit liquor sales in Mylapore

CHENNAI: In a crackdown on illicit liquor sales, Chennai Police arrested two individuals, Revathi and Ayyanar, in Mylapore's Ambethkar Bridge area on Monday.

Police seized 450 liquor bottles (180ml each) and a two-wheeler vehicle from the accused.

Revathi has six prior cases against her for liquor sales, while Ayyanar has six cases and is listed as a history-sheeter at Marina Police Station.

The arrests were made following a tip-off and surveillance by the special police team.

The accused will be produced in court for further investigation.