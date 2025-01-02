Chennai police arrest three for meth possession in Neelankarai

CHENNAI: In their ongoing crackdown on methamphetamine trafficking, the Chennai police arrested three individuals from the Neelankarai area for the alleged possession of 6.6 grams of methamphetamine.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the three near a Hotel off East Coast Road (ECR) and seized the drug from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammed Ilyas (32) of Seven Wells, Mohammed Azharuddin (37) of Broadway, and Salman Paris of Pattukottai.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused sourced the drug from their contacts in Bengaluru.

They were produced in court and have been remanded in custody.

Investigations are under way to find their suppliers and those who procure the drugs from them, police sources said.