Chennai police arrest six over Class 12 boy's murder near school

Dhanush was seriously injured in the attack and died on the spot. Police rushed to the scene and sent his body to Stanley Government Hospital for an autopsy.

The prime suspect, a Class 11 student, had failed in Class 10 and joined the school after clearing exams. “Two days ago, the two boys had a heated argument over who was senior, which escalated into Friday’s incident,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s parents have refused to accept his body, demanding justice for their son.