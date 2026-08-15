Chennai police arrest six over Class 12 boy's murder near school

CHENNAI: Police have arrested six people in connection with the killing of a Class 12 student in Chennai’s Tiruvottiyur, following a dispute between Class 11 and Class 12 students, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The deceased was a Class 12 student of a government school in the city. On August 14 (Friday) evening, the boy was found dead in an empty field behind a bus stand near the school.
According to preliminary probe, a dispute had broken out between Class 11 and 12 students over who was ‘senior’. During the argument, a Class 11 student reportedly gathered 10 former students of the school and took Dhanush to the empty ground where they attacked him.
Dhanush was seriously injured in the attack and died on the spot. Police rushed to the scene and sent his body to Stanley Government Hospital for an autopsy.
The prime suspect, a Class 11 student, had failed in Class 10 and joined the school after clearing exams. “Two days ago, the two boys had a heated argument over who was senior, which escalated into Friday’s incident,” a police officer said.
Meanwhile, Dhanush’s parents have refused to accept his body, demanding justice for their son.
In this context, the Tiruvottiyur police have registered a case and have arrested six suspects, while efforts to secure the absconding accused are underway.
(With inputs from Bureau)