Chennai police arrest six meth peddlers in separate incidents

CHENNAI: The city police arrested six persons in two separate incidents for possession and peddling of methamphetamine and other synthetic drugs.

Koyambedu police arrested Selvakumar (31) of Thiru Nagar in Villivakkam after securing him near the CMBT bus terminus and seized 3.5 grams of methamphetamine from him.

In another incident, Velachery police busted a group which targeted youths to sell methamphetamine and arrested five persons. Police said that they seized 5.5 grams of methamphetamine, 50 MDMA tablets, six mobile phones and a car from them.

Velachery police surveilled an apartment complex in Srinivasa Nagar, Velachery, based on a tip-off, and noticed the suspects getting into a car in an isolated area and leaving. On intercepting the car and questioning the group, police found they found MDMA tablets and meth on them.

The arrested persons were identified as S Sathosh Kumar (32) of Pallaikaranai, P Rahul Raj (32) of Pallavaram, S Manikandan (34) of Velachery, B Jithesh (22) of Anna Nagar West and Fathru Suhail (22) of Mangadu.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.