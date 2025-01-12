Chennai police arrest mother-daughter duo for cheating Malaysian firm of over Rs 10 crore

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old woman and her mother for allegedly cheating a Malaysian firm of over Rs 10 crore. They had promised to export sugar and defaulted on it after receiving the payment.

The Malaysian firm filed a complaint with the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) alleging they entered into a deal with Valasaravakkam-based Ellipse Universal Trading India, which promised to export 12,000 metric tonnes of sugar to Malaysia.

Believing Tamilarasi (promoter of the company), the firm transferred Rs 10.6 crore to the company’s bank account in 2021 and 2022. However, the accused furnished bogus documents as if sugar was exported and cheated them.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered in the EDF (Entrustment Document Fraud) wing of the CCB. A special team led by Assistant Commissioner S Siva conducted investigations and arrested P Tamilarasi (42) and her mother, P Govindammal (62) and seized immovable property documents worth Rs 1 crore.

Police probe revealed that Tamilarasi had also cheated a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 75 lakhs and was wanted in that case. Both were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.