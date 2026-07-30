Chennai Police arrest man for using AI photos to blackmail women, minors on Instagram

Probe led investigators to K Padmanaban (36) of Trichy. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Chennai City Police warned that downloading photos of women and girls without consent and morphing them into obscene images using Artificial Intelligence or other apps, and then sharing or threatening to circulate them, are serious illegal offences.

The public has been advised not to share personal information, photographs or other private details with anyone, and to keep privacy settings secure on social media.

Police also urged people to immediately report any suspicious social media accounts or such threats to the police.