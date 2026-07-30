Chennai Police arrest man for using AI photos to blackmail women, minors on Instagram

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police's (GCP) Cyber crime wing has arrested a 36 year old man for allegedly blackmailing women and minor girls on Instagram using morphed obscene images.
According to police, a complaint was received stating that the accused was using a fake Instagram account to download publicly posted photos of women and minor girls. He allegedly used AI (artificial intelligence) applications to convert the images into obscene photographs and threatened to upload them on social media. He also forced the victims into sexual conversations.
Based on the complaint, a case was registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) under sections including the IT act and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act.
Probe led investigators to K Padmanaban (36) of Trichy. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.
Chennai City Police warned that downloading photos of women and girls without consent and morphing them into obscene images using Artificial Intelligence or other apps, and then sharing or threatening to circulate them, are serious illegal offences.
The public has been advised not to share personal information, photographs or other private details with anyone, and to keep privacy settings secure on social media.
Police also urged people to immediately report any suspicious social media accounts or such threats to the police.