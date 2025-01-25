Chennai Police arrest four including history sheeter, seize 75 g meth

CHENNAI: Four people, including a history sheeter, were arrested by the Chennai police from Valasaravakkam and Villivakkam for alleged possession of methamphetamine. The police seized more than 75 grams of methamphetamine from them.

In the Villivakkam police limits, officials arrested R Saravanan, a 25-year-old history sheeter, based on a tip-off that he was possessing drugs. He was secured near Embar Naidu 2nd Street in Villivakkam. On checking him, police found 68 grams of methamphetamine worth several lakhs from him.

Police said Saravanan has 11 criminal cases against him, including three murders and ganja peddling cases.

In another case in Valasaravakkam police limits, the anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU) secured three people for possession of methamphetamine meant for peddling.

The ANIU officials had received a tipoff about a trio on a motorbike loitering suspiciously near the corporation office on Arcot Road and detained them for inquiry. On checking them, the police found six grams of methamphetamine and ten grams of ganja, and arrested them.

The arrested persons were identified as S Subash (29) of Iyyappanthangal, and S Karthikeyan (27) and M Aravindh (30) of Valasaravakkam.

The police also seized a two-wheeler and Rs 35,000 cash from them. The accused in both cases were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.