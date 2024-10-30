Chennai police arrest female PT teacher for job recruitment scam

CHENNAI: Chennai city police arrested Sivasankari (45), a physical education teacher, for allegedly cheating individuals seeking employment.

Sivasankari reportedly collected Rs 51 lakh from victims by promising teaching and non-teaching positions in Church of South India (CSI) schools and then providing them with fake appointment letters.

Police investigation revealed she cheated 11 individuals, collecting Rs 26 lakh from six victims and Rs 25 lakh from five others.

A Arun, Commissioner of Police, Chennai, warned the public to be cautious of fraudulent job recruiters and urged victims to report the incidents.