Chennai police arrest Bangladeshi national for using forged Indian passport to travel abroad

The accused, Muhammad Balal Moral (55), son of Omar Ali, was taken into custody upon his arrival at Chennai airport. The arrest followed a formal complaint lodged by the Foreigners Registration Officer at the airport with the CCB's Fake Passport Investigation Wing.

According to officials, the accused concealed his Bangladeshi citizenship to procure Indian documents. He altered his name to Mohammed Bilal, changed his date of birth from September 25, 1971, to January 1, 1967, and fraudulently claimed his birthplace as Bengaluru instead of his actual birthplace in Gazipur, Bangladesh.