Chennai Police arrest AIADMK man for misbehaving with former women tenants

CHENNAI: Police personnel arrested an AIADMK functionary who misbehaved with his women tenants near Padappai on Wednesday.

Ponnambalam (60) of Padappai was the Kundrathur AIADMK union’s joint secretary. A few women working in a firm in Kundrathur were staying as tenants in the house which belonged to Ponnambalam. Three weeks ago, Ponnambalam allegedly misbehaved with one of the women. The tenants vacated the house after the incident and rented a house in Keel Padappai.

A few days ago Ponnambalam reportedly contacted them over the phone and asked them to come and collect the advance money which they had paid him. When the women went to his house on Wednesday, Ponnambalam allegedly locked them in a room and started to misbehave with them. The women started to attack Ponnambalam with slippers and broomsticks. The videos of the former AIADMK functionary abusing and attacking the women went viral.

The women managed to escape from his clutches and alerted the police control room. Manimangalam police team, who rushed to the spot, arrested Ponnambalam when he tried to escape from the spot. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.