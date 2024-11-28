Chennai police arrest 2 women for giving fake surrogacy papers to DMS

CHENNAI: The city police on Wednesday arrested two women for allegedly submitting forged documents to the committee at the Directorate of Medical Sciences (DMS) to become a surrogate. Another staff member of a private fertility centre who was detained was let off after investigations, police said.

The arrested women were identified as K Tamilarasi (26) and S Manju (32) - both of them from Tiruvottiyur. Investigations revealed that Manju was the agent and arranged for Tamilarasi to be a surrogate mother for a couple from Coimbatore. The two have been remanded in judicial custody.