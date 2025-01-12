Chennai police arrest 2 women for cheating Malaysian firm over sugar export

CHENNAI: Two women have been arrested for cheating a Malaysian firm of Rs 10.61 crore by promising to export sugar, the city police said on Sunday.

The arrested women were a mother-daughter duo.

According to a police release, the arrest was effected based on a complaint from a Malaysian national.

The accused "made to believe" the complainant that they owned two companies and promised to export 12,000 tonnes of sugar to the latter's firm and received Rs 10.61 crore in 2021 and 2022.

The accused, without exporting sugar, "furnished bogus documents" as if the consignment was sent, it said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and it came to light that one of the accused had earlier cheated a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 75 lakh under the same pretext, the release added.

A special team arrested the accused and they have been sent to judicial custody.

City Police Commissioner A Arun has cautioned businessmen to be careful about such kind of fraudulent companies and not to get deceived by them, it added.