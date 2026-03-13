Chennai: Pocso case suspect get 2 decades of jail term, Rs 1.2 lakh slapped as fine

CHENNAI: A special POCSO court here sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 laKh on the convict, with an additional four-month prison term if he fails to pay the penalty.
The case dates back to 2021 when the accused, then 21 years old, allegedly lured the minor girl from the T. Nagar police district with the promise of marriage. He subsequently kidnapped her and committed sexual assault. The incident was registered at the Vadapalani All Women Police Station under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Following a thorough investigation, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The trial was conducted at the POCSO Special Court within the High Court campus. After examining the evidence and hearing the arguments, the court found the accused guilty.
Delivering the judgment on Wednesday, the judge sentenced the convict to two decades of rigorous imprisonment and levied a fine. The court also directed that the convict serve an additional four months in jail in default of payment of the fine.
Senior police officials have commended the Inspector and the team from the Vadapalani All Women Police Station for their meticulous investigation and dedicated efforts in ensuring a conviction. Their focus on the court proceedings and exemplary police work were instrumental in securing the punishment for the accused.