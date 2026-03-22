Chennai: Pocket-friendly snacks become heavy on wallet

Chips that were sold at Rs 40 per 100 grams are now priced at Rs 50, while chips continue to be sold at Rs 50 per 100 grams.

Shop owners say the situation is worsening by the day. A trader in Chintadripet said the cost of cylinders was fluctuating sharply due to shortages. "While public sector oil companies fixed the price at around Rs 2,000, private suppliers are hiking rates daily. It has now touched Rs 5,000," he said, adding that he had increased prices from Rs 300 to Rs 360 per kg to break even.

In Triplicane, vendors complained of erratic supply. "Even after booking, cylinders are not delivered on time, sometimes taking several days. This affects production and sales. With rising costs of oil, gas and raw materials, we are forced to increase prices. Footfall has also come down," a shop owner said.