Chennai: Plumber decamps with jewellery from elderly woman's home; held

Murugeswari (70) lives alone at her house on Kamarajar Street, Korukkupet. On April 9, she found that two gold chains, a ring, earrings, a nose stud and other ornaments totalling about seven-and-a-half sovereigns, along with a four-gram silver coin, were missing from the cupboard. On information, her daughter Bharathi, who lives elsewhere, filed a complaint with the RK Nagar police.



After investigations, the police zeroed in on Suresh (35) of Tsunami Quarters, Tondiarpet, who had done plumbing work at the house twice in the last two weeks.



The police said that the accused waited for the moment when the old lady was distracted and stole the jewellery from her cupboard. He was arrested, and about four sovereigns of the stolen gold were recovered.



Suresh was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.