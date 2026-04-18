Chennai: Plea seeks action against AIADMK over 'cheque' pamphlets

The petitioner argued that the method of campaigning was misleading and amounted to an attempt to influence the free exercise of voting rights by generating expectations of monetary benefit. If allowed to continue, it would erode public confidence in the electoral process and undermine democratic principles, he said.

The plea sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to take immediate preventive and corrective action against those involved, and to prohibit the distribution of such cheque-like campaign materials during the election period, as it could amount to inducement of voters.

The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing shortly.