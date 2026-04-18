Chennai: Plea seeks action against AIADMK over 'cheque' pamphlets

CHENNAI: A petition has been filed before the Madras High Court seeking action against the AIADMK for allegedly distributing pamphlets designed in the form of cheque leaves during the election campaign.
Advocate P Sundera Vadivel, a resident of Perungudi in Chennai, submitted that AIADMK functionaries, while canvassing votes for their candidates in the Assembly elections, had been distributing campaign materials resembling financial instruments rather than ordinary pamphlets.
According to the petitioner, the materials were printed to appear like cheque leaves bearing denominations of Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000, creating an impression of monetary benefit in the minds of voters. He contended that such representations could lead voters to believe that financial gains were being offered or promised in return for electoral support.
The petitioner argued that the method of campaigning was misleading and amounted to an attempt to influence the free exercise of voting rights by generating expectations of monetary benefit. If allowed to continue, it would erode public confidence in the electoral process and undermine democratic principles, he said.
The plea sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to take immediate preventive and corrective action against those involved, and to prohibit the distribution of such cheque-like campaign materials during the election period, as it could amount to inducement of voters.
The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing shortly.