Chennai: Plea seeking to restrain public meetings junked

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to restrain the grant of permission for political party public meetings in the KK Nagar area of Chennai.
The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by the Chennai KK Nagar Residents Welfare Association, represented by its General Secretary, G Ravishankar, contending that political parties were conducting public meetings in the residential locality without obtaining proper permission, thereby causing significant inconvenience to the general public, including school students.
It was further submitted that the use of high-decibel loudspeakers during such meetings resulted in noise pollution and disrupted the day-to-day life of residents. The petitioner, therefore, sought a direction to the police authorities not to grant permission for such public meetings.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, upon hearing the matter, observed that the petition was based on a complaint referring to an incident that allegedly took place in 2024.
The Bench noted that the petition failed to furnish any particulars regarding any recent meetings, including details as to when and where such events were conducted. The Court declined to entertain the petition and accordingly dismissed the same.