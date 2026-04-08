Chennai: Plea seeking to restrain public meetings junked

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by the Chennai KK Nagar Residents Welfare Association, represented by its General Secretary, G Ravishankar, contending that political parties were conducting public meetings in the residential locality without obtaining proper permission, thereby causing significant inconvenience to the general public, including school students.

It was further submitted that the use of high-decibel loudspeakers during such meetings resulted in noise pollution and disrupted the day-to-day life of residents. The petitioner, therefore, sought a direction to the police authorities not to grant permission for such public meetings.