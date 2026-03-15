Chennai plans EV charging stations to boost electric mobility

According to civic officials, the charging stations will be set up in areas including Anna Nagar, T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, Adyar and Besant Nagar. Each location will be equipped with two charging points, allowing motorists to charge their electric vehicles while utilising nearby parking facilities.

The initiative is likely to support the growing number of electric vehicle users in Chennai, including private vehicle owners as well as operators working in the app-based taxi, logistics and delivery sectors.