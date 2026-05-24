Chennai: Pipe burst impacts drinking water supply for 4 days in Kolathur

Residents stated that there was no response to their calls by Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), and that the efficiency of tanker water supplies had scaled down because it became a regular area and was no longer the CM’s constituency.

Denying the allegations, a senior CMWSSB official said, “The 1,200 mm diameter pipeline was old and damaged, which affected a large number of areas. We received multiple calls from residents in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Ambattur zones, and supplied water through tankers and lorries as much as possible.”

The affected residents live in Senthil Nagar, Thillai Nagar, Jayanthi Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Venus Nagar, and several other neighbourhoods. Among them was V Shanmuga Sundaram, a resident of Senthil Nagar, who fumed, “The piped supply has been suspended for the past three days. We were not given any prior information about the suspension, and no alternatives were provided.”

Echoing his views, A Sangeetha of Thillai Nagar said, “I have a baby at home. We’re struggling to meet our daily water needs. Despite multiple calls, officials rarely respond. This was never witnessed in the last five years when it was the CM’s constituency.”