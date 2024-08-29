Chennai Photo Biennale announces its fourth edition

CHENNAI: Photography, since its invention in the late 1820s, has transformed how we record and remember moments. With 5 billion photos taken daily and over 14 billion images shared on social media, photography has become a spontaneous, universal language.

This raises questions for photographers, artists, and everyone: Why do we photograph? Who are we photographing for? What is happening to photography and its audiences? What do we want our photos to achieve?

Organisers have announced the theme of the fourth edition of the Chennai Photo Biennale, titled "Why Photograph?". It explores our relationship with photography. In an age of visual overload, CPB4 features artists who offer slower, more reflective approaches. They address gaps in representation, remix colonial and contemporary visuals, and promote collective authorship over individual perspectives.

The Biennale also addresses who it is for, inviting Chennai's citizens— families, commuters, teachers, students, and artists— to experience their city through a fresh lens. CPB4 aims to deepen our understanding of photography's impact on our lives and how it teaches us to live now.

This edition will not only showcase new photographers but will also explore diverse ways of seeing, thinking, and presenting images.