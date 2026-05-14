Chennai: Phase I, extension metro stations get 55 new escalators

On passenger demand, a total of 55 escalators have been added across 27 existing phase I and extension stations of CMRL to enhance comfort. With the recent addition of 55 new escalators to the existing 226, the total number of escalators installed across the CMRL phase I network has now reached 281.



Five escalators have been added each in Tirumangalam and Anna Nagar East stations, four in Vadapalani, three each in Thousand Lights, Anna Nagar Tower and Government Estate (3) and two each in AG-DMS, Ekkattuthangal, Guindy, Thyagaraja College, Wimco Nagar Depot, Central, Washermenpet, LIC, Nehru Park, Airport, Ashok Nagar and Egmore. One escalator was added at Nandanam, St Thomas Mount, Little Mount, High Court, Mannadi, Teynampet and Tondiarpet stations.