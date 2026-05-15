Chennai petrol, diesel prices hiked for first time in four years; check fuel rates on May 15, 2026

Petrol and diesel prices in Chennai witnessed a sharp increase on Friday, with petrol going up by Rs 3.10 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.08 per litre.

Following the revision, one litre of petrol is being sold at Rs 103.90, while diesel is priced at Rs 95.47 per litre in the city.

Earlier, petrol was sold at Rs 100.80 per litre and diesel at Rs 92.39 per litre.