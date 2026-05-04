Chennai: Petrol bunk attendant succumbs to injuries from two-wheeler accident

CHENNAI: A 46-year-old man died after his two-wheeler rammed into a stationary truck on the Tirukazhukundram-Chengalpattu road near Thandarai village on Friday. The man succumbed to his injuries on Saturday at the hospital, police said.
M Murali (46) of Alapakkam in Chengalpattu district worked as an attendant at a fuel station. On Friday evening, he was returning home from work on his two-wheeler when he met with the accident.
The police said that he lost control of the two-wheeler while riding along the Tirukazhukundram-Chengalpattu road and rammed into a stationary truck. Murali was thrown to the ground in the impact and suffered grievous injuries.
A passerby rescued him and moved him to a nearby hospital. He was then shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Chengalpattu, where he succumbed without responding to treatment on Saturday night. The Tirukazhukundram police registered a case and are investigating.